Erdogan confirms plans to hold presidential, parliamentary polls on May 14

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed plans to hold both presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"We should put this election campaign behind us and focus on the post-earthquake recovery. The May 14 elections, as we have already said, will make that possible for us. I hope to sign the relevant decree on Friday, March 10, as provided for under the constitution, which will take effect on the day after its publication in the official newspaper," he said on Monday after a government meeting.

The president added that the publication of his decree will "officially kick off the electoral process". Under Turkish law, voting must take place on the first Sunday after 60 days have elapsed since the signing of the relevant presidential decree.

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye are to be held no later than June 18, 2023. Erdogan has repeatedly confirmed plans to hold the vote earlier, on May 14, i.e. before vacation season, university exams and religious holidays. Parliamentary consent or a special presidential decree are required for setting an earlier date.