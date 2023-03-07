Türkiye struck by three earthquakes in row

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Kayseri province of Türkiye has been hit by three earthquakes in a row, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

The earthquakes were with the magnitude of 4.7, 4.4, and 4.3.

The earthquakes, which were also felt in nearby provinces, occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus. Since then, Türkiye has been suffering from earthquakes and aftershocks up until now.