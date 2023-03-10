Türkiye notes positive steps by Sweden, Finland required to join NATO

Sweden and Finland are making positive steps to fulfil the trilateral memorandum, which is required for them to join NATO, Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for the Turkish president, said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"We are waiting only for the full implementation of the trilateral agreement. They are taking positive steps in that direction. We will continue to monitor this process," the TRT television channel quoted him as saying.

According to the spokesman, "the speed and principles of the admission of Sweden and Finland [to NATO], jointly or separately, will depend on the steps they take."