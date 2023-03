BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Supreme Electoral Council of Türkiye approved the decision of the President of the country on the appointment of presidential and parliamentary elections in the country on May 14, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the constitution, the second round of presidential election could be held on May 28.

On March 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree to hold elections on May 14.