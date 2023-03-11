Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye earthquake death toll surpasses 47,970

Türkiye Materials 11 March 2023 19:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. As many as 47,975 have been killed as a result of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, the head of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) Yunus Sezer said, Trend reports.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

