Document on establishment of Turkic Investment Fund to be signed today - President Erdogan (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Today we will sign a document on the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said speaking at the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara, Trend reports.

"At the Samarkand summit, we took important steps to increase our trade and economic integration. The creation of the Turkic Investment Fund, a document on the establishment of which will be signed today, is also one of the steps in this direction. We hope that the documents signed at the Samarkand summit on the development of trade and transport will be implemented soon," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States has kicked off today in Ankara, Türkiye.

As an intergovernmental organization, the Organization of Turkic States was founded in 2009. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye are its founding members. Uzbekistan became a full member at the 7th Summit, which took place in Baku in October 2019. During the Organization's 6th Summit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, in September 2018, Hungary was granted observer status. Turkmenistan joined as an Observer Member of the Organization at the 8th Summit in November 2021, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus did the same in November 2022.