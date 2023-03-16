We will never forget solidarity of Turkic world towards catastrophe we experienced - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Extraordinary Summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara has successfully ended. I would like to once again thank each of my esteemed brothers who took part in the summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference held after the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

"The solidarity and unity of the Turkic world during the disaster that we have experienced will never be forgotten," he said.

Stressing that other meetings were held within the framework of the summit, Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed satisfaction that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which joined the Organization of Turkic States as an observer at the Samarkand summit last year, took part in this event for the first time.

An Extraordinary Summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States was held today in Ankara.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the summit.