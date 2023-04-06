Türkiye presents its candidacy for hosting Euro 2028 and 2032

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Türkiye has officially presented its candidacy for hosting Euro 2028 and Euro 2032, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

The relevant document was signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Turkish Republic Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu. The application will be submitted to UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) on April 12, 2023.

The Turkish nomination document contains information about stadiums, guest accommodation, transport and urban infrastructure.

The UEFA will announce the countries that will host Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 in October this year.

Euro 2024 will be held in Germany.