TCG Anadolu naval ship to further enhance Türkiye's position in region - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. TCG Anadolu naval ship will further strengthen Türkiye's position in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at a ceremony on the occasion of transferring the new TCG Anadolu warship into service, Trend reports with reference to TurkicWorld.

"This ship has characteristics that will enable it to conduct military and humanitarian operations around the world, if necessary. Due to TCG Anadolu, we will become a country that is ahead of technology, systems, and solutions. We can use this ship as part of disaster relief missions and humanitarian operations. Our navy is a unique project in the world," the president said.

The Turkish President noted that TCG Anadolu was built at the Turkish shipyard (Sedef Tersanesi) in Tuzla, Istanbul. The project involved 131 subcontractors, including universities and research centers. Ships of this scale in the world have a fleet of only 12 countries. This warship will further increase the power of the Turkish fleet and is capable of transferring forces of at least one battalion from the Aegean, the Mediterranean and Black Seas to a crisis zone with its own logistical support without having internal core support.

The warship is equipped with weapons systems, combat control systems, electronic combat systems, infrared search and tracking systems, electro-optical search systems, laser warning systems, anti-torpedo protection systems, radars, communication systems, navigation systems, information distribution systems, local and national resources. It can be used as well for relief missions in response to natural disasters. Thanks to its fully equipped hospital premises, including operating rooms, it can provide medical support in disaster relief operations, humanitarian aid, and refugee evacuation.

Moreover, the TCG Anadolu ship is 231 meters long and 32 meters wide, while its payload capacity is 27,436 tons. The ship is capable of carrying a total of 94 vehicles on its decks, including 13 tanks, 27 armored Zaha amphibious assault vehicles, 6 armored personnel carriers, 33 various pieces of equipment, and 15 trailers.

At the same time, some 10 helicopters or 11 combat drones can be placed on the flight deck of the carrier, and 19 helicopters or 30 combat drones can be located in a hangar. Furthermore, the ship can accommodate 1,223 personnel. There is also a full-fledged hospital and 2 operating rooms on board.

To note, the construction of this warship began in 2015, but the work on the deployment of Bayraktar TB3 attack drones on the largest warship’s board will be completed this year.

In addition, "Kızılelma", "Hürjet" and "Bayraktar TB3" will be able to land on the ship's platform.