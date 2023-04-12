JCC in Istanbul fails to conduct grain deal inspections on April 11 - UN

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul failed to inspect vessels within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Tuesday, and it plans to resume them on Wednesday, April 12, according to a statement by Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Joint Coordination Centre has not been able to conduct inspections today as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities. Following intensive discussions within the JCC, supported by the United Nations and Türkiye, routine inspections are planned to resume tomorrow, Wednesday, 12 April. We urge all involved to meet their responsibilities to ensure that vessels continue to move smoothly and safely in the interest of global food security," he said.

"As of today, there are 50 vessels waiting to move to the Ukrainian ports. The JCC has overseen and enabled the safe export of more than 27.5 million metric tons of food since the Initiative was signed, contributing to the lowering of food prices. This critical work is done against the backdrop of the ongoing war and active hostilities. We do not underestimate the challenges, but we know they can be overcome," the spokesman noted.

The UN team is working closely with all sides, taking into consideration all parties’ concerns, he stressed. "The global humanitarian benefits of the Initiative are evident and are not limited to exports to specific low-income countries. It is in everyone’s interest to keep it going," the statement reads.