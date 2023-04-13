May 14 polls important for roadmap of the Republic - Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined on April 12 that the May 14 elections would be important because the outcome of the polls will shape the future of Türkiye, Trend reports citing Daily News.

“Every election of Türkiye is important in that it is the means of the manifestation of the national will. May 14 is also important because it will determine the road map of our Republic in the new century,” he said addressing the opening ceremony of AKM-Gar-Kızılay Subway in Ankara.

“We buried the periods of one-party fascism, terror and crisis together in the depths of history, never to come back,” Erdogan said and emphasized that it was time to roll up the sleeves for the construction of a safe, peaceful, rich and powerful Türkiye in the 21st Century.

“We see the democracy and development breakthroughs we have made in our country in 21 years as the foundation and prelude to what we will do from now on,” he added.

Congratulating citizens’ Ramadan, Erdogan said: “I hope these holy days may yield to auspicious outcomes for our country and nation.”

The country is determined to make all the cities resistant to disasters by healing the wounds of those earthquakes in a short span of time, Erdogan said. He underscored that they were gradually implementing the projects aimed at developing the cities with their infrastructures and superstructures alike.