Türkiye to complete quake rubble removal by Ramadan Bayram - Erdogan

Türkiye will complete the removal of earthquake rubble in all provinces with the exception of Hatay until Ramadan Bayram, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told an iftar gathering in Istanbul’s Uskudar district, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking to the attendees at the gathering, which included earthquake survivors who relocated to Istanbul, Erdogan said the removal of rubble will be done in 10 provinces affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes before Friday.

“We cannot bring back those who died, but we are determined – God willing – to compensate all other losses,” he said, adding that the government is genuinely determined to heal the wounds of earthquake survivors to help them start anew.

Hatay province suffered the most damage in the twin earthquakes.

As of Sunday, the construction process of over 100,000 residential buildings and village homes started, according to Erdogan, who said the government will not leave the earthquake region until the construction of 650,000 homes is completed.

Operations, including controlled demolition of buildings and debris removal, continue in the provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes.