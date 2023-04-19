Türkiye to build twice as big warship - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Türkiye to build twice as big warship as TCG Anadolu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview to the Turkish TV channel "TRT", Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"We will build a ship that will be twice the size of the TCG Anadolu ship," Erdogan says.

According to him, Türkiye will thus further increase its power at sea.

TCG Anadolu, the world's first drone carrier ship, is Türkiye's largest assault ship. The construction of the ship began in 2014, and on July 1, 2020, it was tested. The ship, equipped with modern radars and sensors, is capable of carrying on board about 100 vehicles, including tanks and armored vehicles, as well as amphibious vehicles and boats. In general, its carrying capacity is 27,436 tons. Kızılelma, Hürjet, and Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicles will be able to land on the ship's platform.

Previously, it was noted that the Turkish Navy’s largest warship TCG Anadolu entered service. The ceremony was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, and other officials.