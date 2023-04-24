Türkiye vows to curb volatile food prices, support agriculture

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged measures that will help tame the volatility in food prices and support livestock and agriculture, as the government has promised to curb inflation heading into pivotal elections, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan’s remarks come as Türkiye’s consumer price gains have been slowing down in the last five months, mainly driven by cooling energy and transportation costs, after a peak in October last year.

“By expanding contract-based production, we will guarantee the producer’s income, ensure the security of supply and prevent price fluctuations in food,” Erdogan told an event in the Nurdağ district of the southeastern Gaziantep province on Saturday.

Gaziantep was one of the provinces hit hard by the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye’s southeastern region, killing over 50,000 people, razing hundreds of thousands of buildings, and destroying the infrastructure.

The tremors in early February also inflicted damage and loss to livestock, agricultural equipment and infrastructure, including greenhouses, irrigation, storage facilities and food and feed production facilities.

Gaziantep and the other 10 provinces hit by the disaster accounted for some 20% of Türkiye’s agricultural production, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). They also made 15% of Türkiye’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 18.7% of its agricultural and forestry exports.