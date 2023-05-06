Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed Turkish security forces' cross-border operations in northern Syria and Iraq against terror groups late on May 5 and said his country’s forces are "just waiting for the right time" for new operations, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Erdogan made remarks and answered questions about a number of items on the domestic and global agenda in an interview broadcast live on TVNET.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye has carried out "the biggest and most effective fight" in its history against terror organizations that pose a threat to the country's national security in the last 20 years.