We show power of Turkish democracy to whole world - ruling party

Türkiye Materials 14 May 2023 22:11 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. We showed the power of Turkish democracy to the whole world, Omar Celik, Press secretary of the ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP), said, Trend reports.

"Our biggest goal is the transparent manifestation of the national will," he noted.

Voting in Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections took place today.

Voting began at 08:00 local time and ended at 17:00.

Turkish President, Head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fatherland Union candidate Sinan Ogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdarogu stand as candidates in the elections.

