Holding elections in peaceful way is expression of Türkiye's democratic maturity - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Holding elections in a peaceful manner is an expression of Türkiye's democratic maturity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on his twitter page, Trend reports with reference to TurkicWorld.

"An attempt to hastily announce the results when the elections were held in such a positive and democratic atmosphere, and the vote count is still ongoing, is a usurpation of the will of the people," Erdogan said.

The President of Türkiye congratulated all citizens who voted for democracy and took part in the elections, and expressed gratitude to each of them.