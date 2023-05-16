President of Türkiye and leader of Nationalist Movement Party to discuss results of first round of presidential elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli will discuss the results of the first round of presidential elections during a meeting today, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.50 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.44 percent. Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.