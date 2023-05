BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli to become Interim Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

The President of Türkiye announced this live on the "CNN Turk" and "Kanald D" TV channels.

Erdogan noted that this decision was made with the permission of Bahceli.