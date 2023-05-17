Voting in second round of presidential elections in Türkiye to be held in 73 countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Voting in the second round of presidential elections in Türkiye will be held in 73 countries, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on its Twitter page, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Voting points will be opened by 151 Turkish representations in 167 points abroad as of May 20. Voting at the checkpoint will last from May 20 to May 28.

Turkish citizens living abroad will be able to find out the date, time and addresses of voting places on the website of the Supreme Electoral Council "ysk.gov.tr".