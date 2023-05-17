Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food security: Erdogan

A critical deal allowing Ukraine to safely export grain via the Black Sea has been extended for another two months thanks to Türkiye's engagement, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday, marking a crucial step for global food security, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The announcement came after the last ship departed from a Ukrainian port under the landmark wartime pact that was due to expire Thursday. Russia threatened to withdraw from the initiative due to obstacles it says are hindering its shipments of grain and fertilizers.

According to data issued by the United Nations, the DSM Capella has left the port of Chornomorsk carrying 30,000 tons of corn and was on its way to Türkiye.

The breakthrough accord was brokered by the U.N. and Türkiye with the warring sides last summer to help tackle a global food crisis aggravated by war in Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters. The pact came with a separate agreement to ease shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn't been applied.

"Thanks to the efforts of our country and the contributions of our Russian and Ukrainian friends, it was decided to extend the agreement for another two months," Erdogan said in televised remarks from the capital Ankara.

Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed the extension of the deal, saying that it was done to help the countries in need.

Meanwhile, Ukraine welcomed the extension, but said it must work effectively.