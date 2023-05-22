More than 1 million Turkish citizens votes from abroad in presidential elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Turkish citizens living abroad continue to vote in the second round of the presidential elections to be held on May 28, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The number of Turkish citizens who took part in the voting, which began in foreign missions and at border posts, exceeded 1 million people. The voting process in foreign representations will end on May 24.

None of the presidential candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote in the elections held in Türkiye on May 14, so the second round of voting will take place on May 28.