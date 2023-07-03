Colonialism lies in core of ongoing events in France - Erdogan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
3 July 2023
ANKARA, Türkiye, July 3. During a meeting of Türkiye's Cabinet of Ministers, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the ongoing events in France, stating that colonialism lies at the core of these incidents, Trend reports.

Erdogan urged the French authorities to reflect upon the situation and draw lessons from it.

He expressed his hope that the events in France would not escalate into a new wave of violence, while also expressing concerns about potential injustices against the Muslim community.

Riots in France erupted following the tragic killing of a 17-year-old Algerian youth by a police officer.

