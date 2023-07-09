Turkish FM discusses grain deal with Russian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Turkish and Russian Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation, Trend reports citing the press service of Turkish MFA.

According to the information, during the telephone conversation the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine and the grain deal.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine initially signed the agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.