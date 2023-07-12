Erdogan notes important role of NATO summit in process of Türkiye's accession to EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The NATO summit in Vilnius played an important role in making important decisions in the field of combating terrorism, as well as in the process of Türkiye's accession to the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on his social networks, Trend reports.

Erdogan also noted the role of the summit in the process of lifting the sanctions against Türkiye.

"We will continue to diligently defend the interests, rights and laws of our country on every platform," the Turkish president added.

On July 11-12, the summit of NATO leaders was held in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.