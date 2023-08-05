Erdogan to embark on visit to Persian Gulf countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to undertake a visit to several Persian Gulf countries, Trend reports.

In August, Erdogan is expected to visit Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Iraq. Following this, he will participate in the G-20 summit in India on September 9-10 and then travel to the United States to attend the session of the UN General Assembly on September 18-19.

Moreover, Erdogan has plans to visit Germany in September.

Recently, the Turkish President visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. During his visit to the UAE, 13 agreements worth $50.7 billion were signed, emphasizing the growing economic and political ties between Türkiye and the Gulf countries.