BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. An earthquake of 4.1-magnitude strikes southern Central Türkiye, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located at a distance of 26 km northeast of the Kozan district of Adana.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.