Türkiye to proceed with anti-terrorist operations - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Türkiye will continue to conduct anti-terrorist operations to speed up the process of voluntary return of refugees to Syria and Iraq, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"Our operations will continue until the terrorism that threatens the territorial integrity of Türkiye is ended. As the situation in Iraq and Syria stabilizes, there will be a voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees to these countries. Türkiye is a country the participation of which has become a necessity in many critical issues. Our goal is to create a zone of peace, stability and prosperity around our country through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.