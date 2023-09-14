Turkish MoD launches appeal to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense launched an appeal to Armenia in its weekly report, the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye said, Trend reports.

The Turkish Armed Forces continue to support the Azerbaijani army in modernizing, training, and finding and clearing mines and explosive devices in the areas liberated from the Armenian occupation.

"We believe that the Caucasus region will take firm steps towards a peaceful future. We hope that Armenia will agree to make peace, and once again we declare our support for sincere efforts to establish permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan and unite with them in every situation, guided by the principle of ‘two states, one nation’.

The ministry said that for peace and stability in the region, it is necessary to sign a peace agreement.