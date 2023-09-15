OTS’ success in economics increases its political power - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The successes of the Organization of Turkic States in the economic sphere increase its political power and effectiveness, Trend reports.

This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his speech at the 10th World Turkish Business Council Congress.

“Today, representatives of the Turkish diaspora, whose activities are known throughout the world, our brothers from the Turkic world and their diaspora, have gathered here. Considering that the number of people of Turkic origin living, working and studying in other countries, which we call the Turkic diaspora, reaches 8 million, we can better understand our importance.

The states that are members and observers in the Organization of Turkic States, such as Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Cyprus, Turkmenistan and Hungary.

Naturally, we cannot fail to mention our compatriots from the fraternal communities of Western Thrace, the Balkans and the Caucasus,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish President noted that the Turkic world, with strong traditions of statehood, a strong social structure, and forward-thinking non-governmental organizations, is being revived and is open to innovation and development.