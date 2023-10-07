Turkish president comments on happenings in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Türkiye calls on the parties to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps that will increase tensions against the background of the events that began this morning in Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

According to him, Türkiye's priority is to stop the bloodshed in the region from the Middle East to the Caucasus, from the Balkans to the Black Sea.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that more than 20 civilians were killed and more than 500 wounded.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.