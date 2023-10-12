German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet with Turkish President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

Scholz announced today that he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In addition, Scholz said Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye could play an important role in reducing tensions between Israel and Hamas.

The chancellor also noted that he is in close contact with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to assess the regional agenda.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".