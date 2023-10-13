PACE makes historic mistake with its decision on Türkiye - Foreign Ministry

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 13 October 2023 17:19 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) made a historical mistake in its recommendation and decision on Türkiye on October 12, 2023, Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

In the draft resolution which will be put to a vote by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), member states of the Council of Europe and the European Union, despite the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), demanded sanctions against Turkish officials involved in the release of Osman Kavala, imprisoned in Türkiye.

"Through this initiative, PACE is using legal proceedings for political purposes and trying to close the channels of dialog. This contradicts the democratic values that form the basis of PACE," said the ministry.

"This carelessness of PACE will be remembered with shame in the future. Türkiye regrets that the PACE, being an advisory body of the Council of Europe, has strayed so far from its goals and values," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

