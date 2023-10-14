Turkish citizens remain in Gaza Strip, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. About 300 Turkish citizens with dual citizenship are still in the Gaza Strip, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Semih Shukri, Trend reports.

Hakan Fidan noted that Türkiye is closely cooperating with the authorities of Egypt and Israel on the evacuation of citizens of their country. According to him, 30 of them have already been evacuated.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".