Implementation of Zangezur Corridor project - important step for countries along Middle Corridor - Türkiye’s minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The implementation of the Zangezur Corridor project will be an important step for all countries along the Middle Corridor, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

"The implementation of the Zangezur Corridor project, which will create direct rail and road links between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, will be an important step for all countries along the Middle Corridor. The Kars-Nakhchivan railway project, which will be implemented within the framework of this corridor, will connect Europe with Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan through Nakhchivan," the minister noted.

He added that under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a new era has kicked off in the development of railway transport of the country, and the railway network has expanded to 14,000 kilometers.