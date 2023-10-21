Erdogan discuss situation in Gaza with Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. A final solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue cannot be achieved without the creation of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephone conversation with Hamas Politburo Chairman Ismail Haniyeh said, Trend reports.

According to the Administration of the President of Türkiye, during the conversation Erdogan said that Turkey is making efforts to ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered to the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan added that Türkiye is committed to ensuring a ceasefire in the region as soon as possible.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.