Joint exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen to begin tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" tactical exercises, which will be held in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, will begin tomorrow (October 23), Trend reports.

"The purpose of the exercises is to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the Turkish and Azerbaijani land forces, as well as the exchange of knowledge and experience," the Turkish Ministry of Defense said on X.

The exercises, which will be held in Azerbaijan from October 23 through 25, involve a significant amount of equipment, artillery and aviation equipment of various types of troops of both fraternal countries, as well as engineering equipment.