No force can prevent Turkish people from achieving their goals - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. No force can prevent the Turkish people from achieving their goals, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in connection with the 85th anniversary of Ataturk's death, Trend reports.

"On the 85th anniversary of the death of Ataturk, we once again remember him with love, as well as his colleagues, our sons who became martyrs for the Motherland, and our veterans. Today, like the previous 21 years, we are working hard to achieve our countries's goals. We are doing everything possible to develop the Republic of Türkiye in all spheres, which is the pride of its citizens and the hope of the oppressed," he said.

Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

