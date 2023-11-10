Türkiye, Egypt, Israel set up coordination group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Türkiye, Egypt and Israel have set up a coordination group for the withdrawal of the wounded from the Gaza Strip, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.

The minister noted on X that he held talks on this issue with colleagues from Egypt.

"An agreement has been reached on the transportation of cancer patients, primarily children, from a hospital in Gaza to hospitals in Egypt. Turkish medical staff will treat patients from Gaza together with Egyptian colleagues. At the second stage, it is planned to send patients to Türkiye by plane whose condition allows it," said the minister.

