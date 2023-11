BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Trend reports.

The parties discussed relations between Türkiye and the Council of Europe and issues on the agenda during the meeting.

Türkiye is one of the founding members of the Council of Europe, established in 1949.

