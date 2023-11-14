Zangezur Corridor regarded as regionwide peace project - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The work on the construction of the Zangezur Corridor continues and is supported as a peace project in the region, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Trend reports.

"In particular, in order to improve East-West relations, the railway connection of the Central Corridor was provided by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line. In addition, work continues on the construction of the Zangezur Corridor, which will directly connect the Caspian Sea with Türkiye. The Zangezur corridor is supported as a peace project in the region," the Turkish minister said.

Uraloglu also noted that thanks to the "Development Path" project, a link will be created between Europe and Asia through the Persian Gulf.

