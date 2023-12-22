Turkish, Russian MFAs discuss peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports via Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of signing a peace agreement as soon as possible.

Earlier on December 14, Turkish Foreign Minister visited Azerbaijan and met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the broad meeting, views were exchanged on the prospects of bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in the region, and the reconstruction work being done in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

