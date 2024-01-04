Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Erdoğan conveys Condolences to Raisi in phone call following terrorist attack

Türkiye Materials 4 January 2024 01:02 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The official visit of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to Ankara, planned for January 4, has been postponed, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Turkish presidential administration following telephone conversations between the leaders of the two countries.

"Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, during which he expressed condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in Kerman. Erdogan strongly condemned the terrorist attack against civilians and stated that Turkey is on Iran's side in the fight with terrorism," the message says.

It notes that Erdogan and Raisi agreed to reschedule the visit. Previously, the Iranian president planned to visit Turkey at the end of November, but this visit was also postponed.

