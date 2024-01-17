Türkiye announces volume of chemical exports to Kyrgyzstan in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Türkiye reduced its chemical exports to Kyrgyzstan from January through December 2023 by 2.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022, bringing it to $61.3 million, Trend reports.

"In December 2023, Türkiye increased its chemical exports to Kyrgyzstan by 34.6 percent compared to the same month in 2022, bringing them to $4.6 million," Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade reported.

Türkiye's chemical exports to Kyrgyzstan decreased 8.7 percent from January through December 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 to $30.6 billion.

The country exported $2.7 billion worth of chemicals in December 2023, up 0.4 percent from December 2022.

Meanwhile, Türkiye exported $30.6 billion worth of chemicals in the last 12 months (December 2022-December 2023).