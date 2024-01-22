Tanker blocking the Bosphorus Strait safely towed away

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. A tanker from Russia that temporarily blocked the transit of ships through the Bosphorus Strait has been towed, the Turkish Coast Guard Headquarters said, Trend reports.

"The Peria vessel was delivered to the Kucukcekmece pier in Istanbul," the statement said.

It is noted that the passage of ships through the Bosphorus Strait has now been restored.

Earlier it was reported that the tanker's anchor broke while passing through the Bosphorus Strait. As a result, the strait was closed to the passage of ships.