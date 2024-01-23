Türkiye, Russia discuss situation in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin discussed the current situation in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and Ukraine at a meeting with Türkiye's Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic, Trend reports, referring to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The sides emphasized the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation on regional and international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko met with the Türkiye's ambassador on the same day. The diplomats exchanged views on the bilateral and regional agendas of mutual interest.