BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye after Ankara's decision to ratify Sweden's accession to NATO, Trend reports.

“Today, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin welcomed Türkiye’s ratification of Sweden’s accession to NATO and announced that he will now allow the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye,” the committee’s decision states.