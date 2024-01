BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 has struck in the Menderes district of Izmir city in Türkiye, Trend reports, referring to the Emergency Management Agency of the Republic of Türkiye (AFAD).

The earthquake was recorded in the Aegean Sea.

As yet, the natural disaster's ramifications are unknown.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel