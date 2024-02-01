Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

US in talks with Türkiye on F-35 program

Türkiye Materials 1 February 2024 07:20 (UTC +04:00)
US in talks with Türkiye on F-35 program

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The United States is discussing with Türkiye the possibility of returning to the production program of American F-35 fighter jets, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said at the briefing, Trend reports.

He added that the condition for this is Ankara’s refusal of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

"We have not changed our view that the F-35 program is incompatible with Türkiye's use of the S-300 or S-400 missiles. So we're still having those discussions, and should Turkey be able to resolve our concerns about that, then there could be a restoration of movement into the F-35 program," he said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more