Türkiye sets deadline for completion of 75,000 apartments in earthquake-affected areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A ceremony of handing over keys to apartments to victims of the earthquake in February last year was held in the Turkish province of Hatay, Trend reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the ceremony.

The head of state said that today the keys to 7,275 apartments were handed over to citizens.

The President of Türkiye noted that the delivery of 75 thousand apartments in the earthquake-affected area will be completed within 2 months. Erdogan also expressed gratitude to the countries that provided assistance:

"On my behalf, I thank the 35 thousand search and rescue workers, health workers, foresters of Turkey and all our brothers, including the foreign group of 11,500 people".